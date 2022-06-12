Police Say You Should Wrap Your Car Keys in Tinfoil to Protect Against Theft

Unfortunately, we live in a world where there are people trying to take advantage of their fellow citizens all over the place.

So you gotta keep your eyes open! And today we’re going to talk about another precaution that you might want to include in your everyday routine.

If you drive a vehicle that is relatively new, chances are that your key fob sends an electronic signal when you’re near your car…and thieves are actually intercepting those signals to steal cars.

Most of these key fobs require you to be right next to your car, but thieves can use a “relay box” to intercept key fob signals up to 300 feet away and use them to unlock your car…and it happens more than you might think.

In light of this, cybersecurity experts recommend wrapping your key fob in tin foil so potential thieves won’t be able to intercept your signal.

Watch the video below to get all the info you need.

Stay safe out there!