Jul 7, 2022

Amazing Timelapse Video of a Spider Spinning a Web

A woman named Dina Oreno posted videos on her TikTok page giving viewers a glimpse into one of the amazing feats of nature: a spider weaving an intricate web to catch prey.

Check out this amazing time lapse video of this spider doing its work.

And Oreno posted follow-up videos of the spider carefully taking down the web it created.

Here’s Part 1.

And you can see the web getting smaller in Part 2.

And here’s the final chapter. That’s a wrap on that web, shut it down!

Nature is amazing!

