Jul 7, 2022
Amazing Timelapse Video of a Spider Spinning a Web
A woman named Dina Oreno posted videos on her TikTok page giving viewers a glimpse into one of the amazing feats of nature: a spider weaving an intricate web to catch prey.
Check out this amazing time lapse video of this spider doing its work.
@dinaoren0♬ original sound – דינה אורן
And Oreno posted follow-up videos of the spider carefully taking down the web it created.
Here’s Part 1.
@dinaoren0♬ No No No No No – No No No No No
And you can see the web getting smaller in Part 2.
@dinaoren0♬ original sound – דינה אורן
And here’s the final chapter. That’s a wrap on that web, shut it down!
Nature is amazing!
@dinaoren0♬ original sound – דינה אורן