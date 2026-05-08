May 7, 2026 at 8:45 pm

‘At least have the decency to politely decline.’ – A Mom Called Out Parents After No Kids Showed Up At Her 4-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

by Matthew Gilligan

boy at a birthday party

TikTok/@amberclarkmumtok

Friends, we’re not gonna sugarcoat it…

This video is pretty sad!

A mom named Amber showed folks on TikTok why she was pretty upset after things didn’t go as planned at her son’s birthday party.

boy at a birthday party

TikTok/@amberclarkmumtok

Amber showed viewers a room all set up for a party…but no one was there but her son.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I am going to mum shame. To all the mums who did not RSVP to my son’s 4th birthday, you’re extremely rude.”

The text continued, “At least have the decency to politely decline.”

boy at a birthday party

TikTok/@amberclarkmumtok

In the caption, Amber wrote, “Planning a 4th birthday is not for the faint hearted, but to not get a RSVP from a parent politely declining is very, very rude. No excuses. I’m sorry, does not take 2 seconds to send a message.”

That poor kid!

a birthday party set up

TikTok/@amberclarkmumtok

Take a look at the video.

@amberclarkmumtok

Planning a 4th birthday is not for the faint hearted but to not get a RSVP from a parent politely declining is very very rude. No excuses I’m sorry does not take 2 seconds to send a message #honestmotherhood #honestyisthebestpolicy #mumsbelike #mumsoftiktok

♬ I Get to Love You – Acoustic – Mysha Didi

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.47.17 AM At least have the decency to politely decline. A Mom Called Out Parents After No Kids Showed Up At Her 4 Year Old Sons Birthday Party

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.47.29 AM At least have the decency to politely decline. A Mom Called Out Parents After No Kids Showed Up At Her 4 Year Old Sons Birthday Party

And this viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.47.38 AM At least have the decency to politely decline. A Mom Called Out Parents After No Kids Showed Up At Her 4 Year Old Sons Birthday Party

Shame on these rude parents!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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