‘At least have the decency to politely decline.’ – A Mom Called Out Parents After No Kids Showed Up At Her 4-Year-Old Son’s Birthday Party

Friends, we’re not gonna sugarcoat it…

This video is pretty sad!

A mom named Amber showed folks on TikTok why she was pretty upset after things didn’t go as planned at her son’s birthday party.

Amber showed viewers a room all set up for a party…but no one was there but her son.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I am going to mum shame. To all the mums who did not RSVP to my son’s 4th birthday, you’re extremely rude.”

The text continued, “At least have the decency to politely decline.”

In the caption, Amber wrote, “Planning a 4th birthday is not for the faint hearted, but to not get a RSVP from a parent politely declining is very, very rude. No excuses. I’m sorry, does not take 2 seconds to send a message.”

That poor kid!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer was shocked.

Shame on these rude parents!

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