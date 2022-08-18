Aug 17, 2022
Artist Makes Highly Detailed Bamboo Insects
I’m willing to bet you’ve never seen insects that look like this before…
Or that are made out of bamboo!
An artist named Noriyuki Saitoh uses bamboo to create insects that are highly detailed and very intricate.
Saitoh says, “Since we do not make specimens or replicas, we prioritize the impression, characteristics, and sensation of appearance rather than rigorously measuring the dimensions and creating proportions accurately.”
Here’s another example of his incredibly detailed work.
Go behind the scenes in the video below with Saitoh to see how he makes a longhorn beetle figure.
This is very impressive!