An Artist Tried To Sell Her Husband A Painting For $100, But She Rudely Said She Wouldn’t Pay That Much For It
by Matthew Gilligan
Call me crazy, but I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to tell an artist that their paintings aren’t worth what they’re charging.
Not a good look!
But the woman who wrote this story on Reddit just couldn’t help herself…
Did she act like a jerk?
Let’s see what she had to say…
AITA for telling someone their painting wasn’t worth $100?
“My husband and I were cruising Bourbon Street in New Orleans on vacation and we come across this guy on the corner selling paintings.
He had some interesting stuff, but not really anything that stood out to me as a must have.
And then she spoke…
My husband asked what he was selling them for and he said $100.
My husband asked me what I thought, and I told him “I wouldn’t buy it.”
The guy looked at me and said “My art has hung in galleries, *****. I’m offering it at that price as a courtesy to him because he’s a horror fan.”
Hmmm…
I said “That’s awesome, and I’m not saying your piece isn’t worth $100; it’s just not worth $100 to me.”
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
I personally think everyone is to blame in this story.
