12 People Share Tips That Will Help You Out When You’re Buying a House
The decision to buy a house is obviously a huge one and that’s why you need to be on top of your game when you get out there and start searching for the right place for you.
And today you’re in luck because you’re gonna get some advice from people who have been there and done that.
Take a look at what these 12 people had to say and take their advice to heart if you’re house hunting.
1. All about equity.
“Equity, equity, equity.
Do your research, and know what is important to you.
Get a good real estate agent who really wants what’s best for you, not just the quick sale for commissions.”
2. FYI.
“It is important to know the lifespan of key home features!
Roofs, appliances, furnaces, water heaters, septic, and irrigation systems all have expected lifespans that can be shortened by a lot of factors. And they cost a lot to repair or replace.
Often, you can get great rebates on upgrades from utility companies or government rebates if you go with eco-friendly options that cost more initially. I just put in a hybrid water heater that, with rebates, cost a couple hundred more than a standard model, but it cut my electric bill in half.
Thankfully, I knew that it was an upcoming expense, so I had the money set aside and kept my eye out for deals on the model I wanted. Anytime you have to fix something out of desperation, you are in danger of getting gauged.”
3. Walk away.
“If you can’t do a professional inspection, or you have any doubts, walk away.
If your agent is pressuring you, get a different one.
When it comes to older homes, assume you’ll need to do work on them.”
4. Protect your asset.
“I have owned and lived in the same house for almost 19 years.
I have found that there is always going to be something that needs to be fixed.
YouTube is actually SUPER helpful with videos. Homeownership can feel challenging, but you are enhancing and protecting YOUR asset.”
5. The condo route.
“I’ve owned a condo and a single family home, and I can tell you that the condo is a great option for people that don’t want to put in a ton of extra effort.
Buying a house means caring for the roof, yard, fence, outdoor paint, etc. Yes, HOA’s seem like a rip-off, but you’ll save a ton, and you’d probably spend that money on upkeep anyway.”
6. You get what you pay for.
“We bought our first home at 24.
We had just enough for the down payment and for other related costs of buying.
My only advice would be DO NOT go with the cheapest home inspector that you can find.”
7. For real.
“Find a good buyer’s agent.
Seriously, I cannot stress this enough. They know what they’re doing and will help you.
You don’t even pay them — their commission comes out of the house price, so the sellers technically pay them. It is considered nice to get them a gift to say thank you!”
8. Getting started.
“There’s nothing wrong with buying a starter home.
It may not be what you see yourself retiring in, but think of it as a stepping stone.”
9. All the details.
“Some things to take into account when buying is not just the cost of the mortgage, but also property taxes, utility bills, and rental costs for things like water softeners.
Look at things like parking — don’t ever rely on street parking unless you absolutely have to; avoid shared driveways; make sure your driveway can hold all the cars in your household.”
10. All about planning.
“We took advantage of the current market and refinanced recently, which took about $200 off our mortgage, and we were able to get a small addition to our loan for some remodels we need.
It’s all about planning.”
11. Important.
“So thankful we took our time, got a thorough independent investigation, and researched to find good insurance.”
12. The bottom line.
“Bottom line: If you’re happy in your rented apartment, STAY in your rented apartment.
If you choose to buy a house, don’t buy if you’re in a rush. Do your research, and be patient.”
