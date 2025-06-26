Why Many Elevators Have Mirrors On The Inside

If you ask me, elevators are one of the most uncomfortable spaces you can cram yourself into.

There are people you don’t know, weird smells, the waiting, and the fact that most of us are at least a little bit scared they’re going to come loose and crash all the way into the ground.

Why do we need to awkwardly stare at ourselves for the duration of the ride, too?

It turns out the mirrored interior is rooted in safety concerns.

According to UK lift supplier Gartec, one reason is that it helps people who might struggle with claustrophobia deal with the small space.

“Getting claustrophobic in a lift is a very common problem for many people. The small space, the lack of air, the inability to see what’s happening in the mechanism, are all factors that contribute to the kind of anxiety in small spaces that gives us sweaty palms and a raised heartbeat. Having a mirror in a lift helps to reduce this anxiety. It adds a sense of more space to an elevator, making it feel less cramped and small and helping to avoid feelings of being trapped.”

The other reason, says Stannah Lifts, is because the mirror allows patrons to view the other riders and the entire space, cutting down on the chances of theft or assault, as well as to assist mobility-challenged people.

“A wheelchair user will need to see the space behind them, enabling them to turn around within the lift car, so mirrors at the rear of the lift facilitate this.”

They also provide a little distraction that helps pass the time, for better or for worse.

At least we know they’re not just there to make us all (more) uncomfortable.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.