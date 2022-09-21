According to Science, Sleeping in a Cold Room Is Better for Your Health
If you and your partner are one of the many out there who battle every day about the number on the thermostat, listen up: whoever likes it colder at night now has some science to back up their position.
According to an article written by Dr. Christopher Winter, medical director at Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine, there are several reasons to keep your thermostat between 60-67 degrees F while you snooze.
The research shows that if the temperature falls below or climbs above that range you’re more likely to toss, turn, and generally get worse sleep.
It’s important to note that our bodies have a natural, 24-hour cycle in which our temperatures peak in the late afternoon and fall to their lowest point around 5 am. We’re typically able to fall asleep when our body temperature begins to drop, so keeping your room cold could encourage you to fall asleep faster.
A cold room encourages more restful sleep, says research from the University of South Australia that connected poor body temperature regulation with certain forms of insomnia.
It can keep you looking younger since sleeping in a room warmer than 70 degrees stops your body from releasing melatonin.
Naturopathic doctor Natasha Turner says that healthy sleep patterns and a predictable temperature drop release a growth hormone and decrease your stress hormone, the combination of which could actually help you lose weight. One study even found that it could lower your risk for metabolic disease like diabetes.
In fact, participants burned more calories while they were awake and also doubled their amount of brown fat, or good fat, while allows the body to store fewer calories.
Over time, that combination can lower your risk for metabolic disease.
So, there you go – make sure to turn down your thermostat and get ready to catch some totally restful, totally healthy sleep tonight!