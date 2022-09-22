If You’re Looking for a New Job, You Should Look To Google’s Artificial Intelligence for Help
They say that right now is a good time to look for a job, so why not use every tool out there at your disposal to get ahead of the game, right?
And, thanks to Google’s Artifical Intelligence division, you can now practice your interview skills at home using a program that asks you questions you might encounter in an interview in different professions.
It’s called Interview Warmup and an AI-assisted interviewer trainer will help you answer questions in your field by practicing with you and giving you five answers at a time. The categories you can select from are Data Analytics, E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, UX Design, and General.
After you answer the questions, the AI evaluates your answers and gives you feedback about your responses in three areas: job-related terms, most-used words, and talking points. For example, the AI will select words you said in your responses that it thinks you should in your real interview for jobs you apply for.
You can review your answers and practice again and again to try to perfect your answers in any of the six categories they offer.
This is the future, folks…time to embrace it.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · ai, artificial intelligence, google, job search, jobs, looking for jobs