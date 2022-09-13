Woman Says She Wasn’t Hired When She Was Younger Because the Manager Was Too Turned On by Her
A woman named Kathryn Hofman posted a video on TikTok where she talked about a disturbing and disgusting incident that happened when she was only 22-years-old and starting her professional career.
Hofman, who is now 30, talks about how she was in her first real job out of college and she was up for a promotion when she went to Texas to spend time with the team there to get to know them.
Hofman’s time in Texas went well and she thought she’d be a good fit with the team there…but then the story took a bad turn.
Here she is sharing her story on TikTok. Take a look at what happened with the hiring manager.
@kmhofman Guessing there’s gonna be a man in my comments telling me I did something wrong #internationalwomensday #fuckthepatriarchy #women #iamwoman #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporateamerica #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Yeah, that really happened…the hiring manager said he couldn’t hire her because he wanted to sleep with her…and he put it much more bluntly than that. And Hofman admitted that the whole situation didn’t end well for her.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Hofman said she would handle things differently now that she’s older and more experienced: “I wouldn’t have reported to my employer immediately. Instead, I would have gone home and written every single thing I could remember about the incident down.”
She also said that she wished she would have gotten a lawyer involved:
“Doing this was terrifying to me at the time, I truly believed suing my employer would be a stain on my permanent record for the rest of my life. Not only is that a victim-blaming mentality, but it’s also fundamentally not true.
These are things you learn with the benefit of time and experience, which is why my top piece of advice for any person in a situation like mine is to find an ally. Someone older who can help guide you personally and remind you you’re not at fault.”
Hofman also added, “My story is not unique. So many people experience abuse in corporate America. Be it s**-based discrimination/harassment or race, gender, or any minority identity — what I hope is that more people become the ally they needed. Slowly, we can change the world together.”
It’s sad but true that some women have to deal with this kind of nonsense when they interview for jobs…
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · harassment, job interviews, jobs, sexual harassment, work