Career Expert Talks About Why Hard Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs
In case you haven’t been paying attention lately, hard workers are quitting their jobs in big numbers these days.
And a career coach named Tanya Uyigue posted a video on TikTok that went viral where she shared her thoughts about why she thinks this is going on.
Uyigue said employees are tired of dealing with bad management, and that they’re also overworked and being taken for granted. The career coach says this is not good for companies with bad practices.
Uyigue also said, “If you’re management right now you need to assume everyone on your staff is looking for a job and if you can do something about it you better do something about it now.”
Check out everything she had to say in the video below.
People who saw the viral video responded with their own thoughts.
One viewer said,
“Honestly I’m tired of being the reliable one. The go-to. The example. Getting more responsibility than everyone else. Just tired.”
Another person obviously took her comments to heart and said,
“Me listening while working on my resume.”
One viewer responded to the video and said,
“Exactly why I resigned from my job last Friday and start a new one this week… Know your worth ppl.”
And someone else said,
“Just took a lateral position. Boss countered with 15% raise. I left poor management, not the role. The counter offer told me what I already knew.”
It sure sounds like things are changing out there in the working world, doesn’t it?