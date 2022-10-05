Learn About 5 Advantages the Middle Child Has Over Their Siblings
We hear a lot of people say that middle children tend to develop undesirable traits because they don’t stand out in the same way as their elder or younger siblings. But is it true?
Reader’s Digest says most of the symptoms of “middle child syndrome” are hearsay.
Here are some reasons why…
5. They’re Talented
Middle children are known to be creative and inventive.
They’re statistically more open to new experiences than their elder siblings.
4. They Know How to Be Good Friends
Their position in the family’s birth order means they usually have to seek strong support systems outside of the family.
This means they learn to be better friends and romantic partners.
3. They Attract Other Middle Children
It’s possible that middle children develop characteristics that cause them to seek out other middle children for friendship or as significant others.
2. Middle Kids Check Their Egos
Middle children are associated with weaker self-esteem, and experts are rightfully concerned about this.
On the other hand, middle children are far less likely to be narcissistic than their elder or younger siblings. Studies show they can cope with rejection quite well as a result.
1. They Make Great Leaders
One study on presidents shows that up to 52% of them are middle children!
One hypothesis says this is because middle children can learn from older siblings, but they still play an important role in family life as well. After all, they still have to be a good example to their younger siblings!
Constantly learning and leading means that middle children are in a great position to keep learning.
These are all great things to hear, especially for middle children who’ve been getting a bad reputation over the years.
