Woman Told She Had To Work “Mandatory Overtime” and Given Less Than 24 Hours Notice. Should It Be Illegal?
If you think your job forces you to be overworked and that you’re being treated unfairly, this story will probably ring a few bells.
A woman named Olive Jade shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she was asked to come in for “mandatory overtime” and she was given short notice. She called what happened to her unethical and that it should be illegal.
Take a look at her video.
@olivejaded Moral of the story: this is unethical and should be ✨illegal✨ #ShowOffLandOFrost #mandatory #madatoryovertime #overtime #worklife #warehouseworker #unethicalbusinesspractices #fyp #warehouselife #theanswerisno ♬ original sound – Olive Jade
And you better believe that folks on TikTok had some feelings about what happened.
One person said,
“My job, we signed ‘overtime’ clause when we were hired! Most times we stayed over 2 hrs, we could find out 1hr before! Our 5 days off never mandatory.”
Another viewer commented,
“Nope that’s a no… mandatory OT does not apply to PT employees.”
But some people didn’t have a problem with what happened here.
One person argued,
“But you only work on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Three days. I don’t see a problem here.”
And another viewer said,
“D**n, it’s almost like you’re an adult with a job and responsibilities, but you put girl’s night first.”
And one TikTokker told her to “suck it up.”
It sounds like the jury is divided on this one…
