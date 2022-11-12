12 People Discuss Myths That Are Rooted Deeply in Our Society
There are a lot of old myths and new myths floating around these days…
Some are destructive and dangerous, while others are innocent and harmless.
But it looks like all of them aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Let’s see what people had to say about this on AskReddit.
1. Missing persons.
“You do not need to wait 24 hours to report a missing person.
This is a myth perpetuated in crime shows and other media.
If you think someones is missing, you should report it immediately.”
2. Wow.
“I needed a mammogram for lumps and was told I was too young to receive it….from a woman on the other line.
I’m not a confrontational person but I ripped her a new one on the phone. Had an appointment 2 days later.”
3. False!
“There is a widespread perception that people are destroying Halloween treats with needles and razors.
Aside from that, sweets for kids is being drugged. Since drugs are expensive, no one will waste their supply on adolescent randomness.”
4. FYI.
“”Lightning never strikes twice in the same place.”
Yes, it does – and frequently.”
5. Is it, though?
“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
This was a slogan made up by the originators of the Kellogg’s company more than 100 years ago, not really based on any science.
More detailed scientific studies in the last 100 years have mostly disagreed on it, and it depends more on the person and their personal and eating habits. But it’s definitely false to simply say that breakfast is the most important meal.”
6. True.
“Cheaters can win.
People just know about the cheaters who got caught.”
7. Too bad…
“Shaving your hair makes it grow back darker and thicker.
I’m 45 and balding. Been shaving my head for like 8 years. I wish.”
8. Brainless.
“That humans only use 10% of their brain.
Sorry to tell you, we don’t have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into superhumans, or some s**t.”
9. A coincidence.
“Not eating carrots can make your eyesight worse (because of Vitmain A) but eating more carrots won’t make your eyesight better.
It’s just a coincidence though as they didn’t know that when the myth started.”
10. Weak venom.
“The daddy-long legs in the most venomous spider in the world, but can’t penetrate our skin.
The venom is actually pretty weak, but they can penetrate the skin.”
11. Alpha talk.
“Alpha theory and dogs trying to be the leader of the pack.
Perpetuated by the media to no end.
Debunked by the original author of the paper.”
12. Take the test!
“The Myers-Briggs having any real meaning.
Myers Briggs is to psychology what astrological signs are to astronomy.”