Man Hospitalized After Eating a Live Crab That Pinched His Daughter
Doctors were puzzled when a man from the province of Zhejiang in China came to the hospital with severe abdominal and back pain. They saw no obvious cause for the man’s symptoms until his wife told a story of how the man had eaten a live crab to avenge his daughter a few months prior.
According to the South China Morning Post, the 39-year-old man, Lu, was experiencing problems in his chest, liver, abdomen, and digestive system when he was admitted to the hospital.
“We repeatedly asked him if he had ever eaten game, or anything unusual, anything that could cause allergies,” Dr. Cao Qian, the director of the digestive system department at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital in Hangzhou, told South China Morning Post. “He said no to all.”
The medical team understood once his wife told them that her husband had eaten a live crab during a recent family outing.
The man explained, “I wanted to take revenge for my daughter,” according to his doctors, adding “when we were by a stream my daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge.”
While this act of vigilante justice is rare, to say the least, people have been hospitalized after eating live crabs. Besides the obvious risk of a crab’s shell tearing your organs, eating live crabs is particularly dangerous because they often carry parasites.
As expected, Lu’s blood tests revealed three different parasites.
The man’s intentions may have been parental vengeance, but we’re pretty sure the crab got the last laugh.
