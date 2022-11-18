She Potty Trained Her Niece and Nephew. Is She Wrong?
Well, I can’t say I’ve ever seen one like this before…
And I’ve seen A TON of stories from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page before.
So let’s dig into this unique story and see what the heck is going on here.
AITA for potty training my niece and nephew?
“I (30’s F) have one child a 2 year old daughter (26 months old) and am lucky enough to be a SAHM.
Having had the time and good fortune I was able to potty train our daughter when she was 21 months. (Every family is different and this worked for us) she’s been day trained reliably since about 22 months, and night trained for the past month.
My brother and his wife have two kids, Irish twins 10 months apart, 3 M&F their daughter just turned 3, and their son will be 4 in almost two months. Both were still in diapers. (No judgment there, we all have different lives and every kid is different)
They had a chance to go to a destination wedding and asked if we could watch their kids for 8 days. I love my niece and nephew and am home anyway so we said yes!
On day two of their visit my niece noticed my daughters princess panties and asked if she could have some too. I said sure, but when you wear panties you have to use the toilet etc.. I had a pack that is too big for my daughter currently, and gave those to her. She had one accident that day but otherwise took to it amazingly well!
On day four, my nephew commented on being the oldest and being the only one currently in diapers and asked if he could have some undies too (but not princess ones) so I had the same talk with him about using the toilet and practised a couple times. We went to the store and he picked himself out some undies. He has had zero accidents and is dry overnight too.
When my brother and SIL came back it was obviously mentioned that they were out of diapers. I mentioned that niece has been wearing a pull up over night but nephew is dry 24/7.
My brothers first reaction was he was happy and thanked me. My SIL on the other hand got really mad. Told me I had no right, etc.. and it that it’s one thing to force my kid to do it when she’s too young but another to force her kids too.
I never intended to potty train them . I figured I’d be changing diapers for 8 days and that was fine. But when they asked it seemed wrong to deny a child and keep them in diapers….
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
