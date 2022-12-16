16 Subtle Signs That Someone Is Super Smart
People are looking for all kinds of qualities when it comes to relationships with others, romantic or otherwise, and for some, intelligence is pretty high on the list.
If you’ve been wishing there was an easy way to guess how high someone’s IQ might be, you’re in luck – here are 16 signs you may not have realized you should be looking for until now.
16. They’re readers.
They read everything.
My grandpa taught me that one when I was a kid. He said smart people read everything from a gum wrapper to a dictionary. Always stuck with me. I guess that’s why I’m the guy that actually reads the manual. Not saying I’m smart, but I’m gonna look like it.
15. Lightbulb moments.
They can frame & process unfamiliar things quickly as they learn them, & can connect them to familiar things easily both for themselves & in conversing with others.
Lots of “ohhh, it’s like …” moments that are on track.
14. For the fun of it.
They can debate without vitriol. Really intelligent individuals can present a well informed argument while leaving emotions aside and without insulting their opponents.
13. Quick understanding.
Quick understanding of concepts that they’ve never encountered before. When you see it, it’s mad impressive.
A friend who watches a sports game for the first time and immediately picks up on the habits and style of each team. Someone who hears a complicated explanation of something and quickly translates it into something that makes sense.
Impresses me every time I see it happen.
12. And the other side of the coin.
Conversely, someone who explains a difficult subject they are incredibly familiar with in clear and succinct terms for others without ever sounding condescending or feeling like they’re dumbing it down.
11. The foundation of intelligence.
Asking questions. Curiosity is the true foundation of intelligence.
10. Variety is the spice of life.
Having interesting conversations, literally, they have a big variety of them to talk about.
9. Quiet confidence.
Quiet confidence when in discussion and being able to discuss BOTH sides without turning it into an argument.
Throwing tantrums, yelling and screaming as a functional adult because someone has a different opinion than you do usually leads me to believe you didn’t mentally mature effectively.
I have a relatively conservative friend who works in my industry (Restaurants) and is extremely tolerant of those around us. Doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, no dope, church every Sunday, is against abortion, doesn’t agree with immigration policy, etc etc etc…
We have had VERY long winded discussions in the prep room about things like that, and at the end of the day, we agree to disagree and then rock paper scissors on who’s doing the floors and who’s cleaning the freezer.
8. Intelligence isn’t a contest.
They don’t pry and interrogate others on their own knowledge/field of work.
Smart people understand that others can be smart too. It’s not a contest.
7. You don’t have to tell people.
They don’t go around telling other people how smart they are.
6. Attentive and aware.
They make keen observations about miniscule things. Shows how attentive and aware they are.
5. Connecting the dots.
They are very good at extrapolating from incomplete.
4. That last one, though.
They listen, ask questions, take notes, and know better than to run for public office.
3. They make you laugh.
It’s pretty hard to be legitimately funny without being smart.
Good humor requires to makes connection , to have good timing, to be able to read the crowd.
Unfortunately being funny is not really a competency that actually leads to a job and bring you money.
But at least you’re fun to be around during lunch break!!!
2. They can think on their feet.
Adaptability. A smart individual can always think of different solutions when circumstances change.
1. They’re not waiting to talk.
They listen.
Intelligent youth don’t necessarily do this; some are little chatterboxes. But they often learn that they make more headway in conversations through listening to others, rather than monopolizing conversation.
I’m definitely taking a few notes.
And maybe doing some self-reflecting as well.
