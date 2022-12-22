A Former Employee of Olive Garden Answered Questions About the Restaurant Chain
Alright folks, are you ready to get the straight dope about what really goes on behind the scenes at Olive Garden?
We sure hope so, because a former employee of the restaurant chain was nice enough to answer questions from folks on TikTok about the eatery.
A man named Andrew had a previous TikTok account banned and he decided to get back on the social media platform to answer more burning questions from viewers.
Here he talks about how the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo caused a stir when it was taken off the menu and he told viewers about how the corporate Olive Garden folks decide which dishes they don’t want to offer anymore…it all comes down to money, as you can probably imagine.
And here he talks about how the high demand for items is the reason why every single meal can’t be made individually and he weighs in on the soups and sauces at Olive Garden.
It’s all about time management, folks.
And he continued explaining how the Alfredo sauce is made…and there’s good news in this regard!
Finally, in this video, Andrew answered a question we’ve all probably wondered about.
Take a look at what he had to say…
Andrew’s videos got people talking.
One person said, “It never ceases to amaze me how much people love Olive Garden.”
Check out more of Andrew’s videos on his TikTok page!
