Hospital Bills So Crazy You Have To See Them To Believe
If you’re living outside the United States right now, you probably have no idea how costly medical care actually is there – and if you are living in the United States, there’s a good chance you’re trying to figure out how to pay your medical bills right now.
If you doubt me, check out these 14 bills – because they seem as if they would be more at home in a dystopian movie than in real life.
14. This seems made up.
How could you rack up that bill in less than 24 hours?
My mother’s hospital bill of when she went to the ER cause of her gallbladder and had to have emergency surgery. She was in the hospital for one day… from mildlyinfuriating
13. Like a 5-star hotel on the moon.
You’d think they’d have better food, at least.
12. Normally you have to pay someone else to hold your baby.
I want to laugh, but it’s really not funny.
Hospital billing to hold your own child after birth from mildlyinfuriating
11. This does not seem like it could be right.
Yet there it is in black and white.
I’m a registered nurse that contracted covid. This is my bill for my visit to the emergency department. from ABoringDystopia
10. You don’t even want to open the bill.
Nothing good can come of it, honestly.
Got our hospital bill on the same day that a handwritten thank you card from my wife’s nurses arrived. from mildlyinfuriating
9. They didn’t even do anything.
They literally just watched him. What?
My Father in Law’s hospital bill after 2 1/2 days in the hospital for observation. from mildlyinfuriating
8. No forgiveness here.
You mess up, you pay through the nose.
Welcome to the USA. Just the hospital bill from a car accident. Note charges denied. from mildlyinfuriating
7. I would love to say I’m surprised…
Congrats on surviving Covid, here’s a lifetime of crippling debt!
6. Maybe the offending restaurant will pay.
Probably not, though.
Went to the ER for what turned out to be bad food poisoning. Was in a bed for less than 2 hours. Got the bill today. from mildlyinfuriating
5. Hope you’re a fan of dark humor.
It’s all that’s getting us through, honestly.
SLPT: Avoid paying costly medical bills by dying instead from ShittyLifeProTips
4. What are they even paying for?
It’s hard to tell most of the time.
Welcome to the United States, where it costs you $800 to have pneumonia (with good insurance)! from mildlyinfuriating
3. It makes you want to just chuck it all.
I mean, what’s the point?
An uninsured COVID-19 patient just got her medical bill: $34,927.43 from SandersForPresident
2. That seems cheap, honestly.
Or else I’m just totally getting hosed.
I had to be transported to the hospital last year in an ambulance. It cost $1,118. from mildlyinfuriating
1. I have secondhand rage.
How is this allowed?
I bought dental insurance specifically so I could afford to get my wisdom teeth removed. Humana deducted less than what I pay them monthly from my medical bill. from mildlyinfuriating
It’s shameful, really, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be chancing anytime soon.
