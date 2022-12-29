Hotel Guest Shares How You Can Find Cash In Hotel Bibles
Of all the things I think about finding in a hotel room, almost none of them are good – and certainly, I had no idea that money should be on the list.
Apparently, though, if you’re hard up for cash you should always check the Bible in your hotel room nightstand.
People are talking about it since TikToker Carl Nassib (@carlnassib) went through the Bible in his room and shook loose a couple of $20 bills.
“I saw this thing on TikTok but basically when you’re at a hotel there’s like money in the Bibles. So I’m going through like five dollars whatever, twenty dollars better, but there’s like so much. Look at all this.”
The rumor that cash is often stashed in Bibles has been around since before social media. In 2009, Perpetual Motion covered the reason behind it, which is that evangelical Christians plant money there to encourage people to thumb through a Bible.
I guess their thinking is that some people just need an extra push to pick up a book, which…fair.
“This is a rumor which I heard from an Intercontinental Hotels Group exec last week. The story goes that Christian evangelicals put money into hotel Bibles in the hope that people will open and look through the Bible in the hope of finding the money. If there is no more money there, well the rumor had the effect that the person has opened the Bible and looked through it, and maybe they will read part of it. If the money is there, then they have given someone a gift.”
Another thought, outlined in this Reddit post, is that people who have a little extra figure that anyone reading a hotel room Bible might need it, and so leave it for someone in their time of need.
Others figure it’s forgotten by people who hide it from hotel staff, because cynicism is never dead.
The comments on the TikTok post seem to bolster the Christian aspect, with @nuggetvacuum420 expanding on the idea.
“People leave money in certain passages. They figure if you are picking up a hotel Bible you may be going through a rough time and are tryna help.”
To which @hausvibes replied very kindly, all things considered.
“The next time I see one, and there’s cash, I shall read the pages. Owe em that much.”
So you know, maybe it’s working after all.
Either way, it might be worth a look. There might be someone out there trying to pick up your tab at dinner.
