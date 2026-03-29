They Might Be Small, But The Hole At The Bottom Of Your Airplane Window Is Vital

Whether you’re a calm and confident flyer, or if you find the whole experience quite anxiety-inducing, we can all agree that up in the air, safety is our top priority.After all, in boarding a plane and allowing it to carry us 30,000 feet above sea level, we’re putting a lot of trust not only in the pilot and the cabin crew, but in the manufacturers and engineers of the plane itself.

For nervous travellers especially, some of the quirks of planes can be quite confusing and stressful, with the sometimes noisy or random-seeming operation of the flaps and the wheels a particular source of anxiety.

And then there’s the windows and one thing in particular that you likely haven’t seen anywhere else – that peculiar little hole that appears at the bottom.

Before you panic, yes – that little hole is absolutely supposed to be there. It’s a standard feature on plane windows, and it’s there for a very good reason.

As consulting aircraft engineer Wayne Maltry told Reader’s Digest, that little hole is known as a bleed hole or a breather hole, and it’s a fundamental part of the structure of an airplane window, designed to prevent pressure imbalances between the window and the cabin.

A plane’s window is comprised of many layers, structural ones and protective ones – and to keep them safe and functional, the bleed hole ensures that their stability isn’t compromised as a result of pressure fluctuations, as Maltry explained in the article:

“The holes don’t regulate cabin pressure but instead regulate the rate of air pressure loading on the window glazings. The window holes expose the structural glazings to gradual pressure changes, thus reducing the loading effect over time.”

These little holes have long been a fundamental part of aviation, becoming standard in the 1950s.

And if they weren’t there? At first, the repercussions would be limited to condensation on the windows, which would ruin your Instagram shots but could also be problematic for cabin crew who need visibility in an emergency.

After a while though, there would be some alarming consequences, with window seals degrading, leading to pressure leaks and compromising the windows, as Maltry explains. And no one wants that.

Who knew these tiny holes were so important?

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