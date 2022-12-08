Is This Guy A Jerk For Not Going to Brother’s Wedding Because His Stepson Wasn’t Invited
Sometimes, you just have to take a stand.
And, unfortunately, that includes attending weddings you’ve been invited to…that other family members have been left out of…
So is this guy a jerk for how he reacted after he found out his stepson wasn’t invited to his brother’s wedding?
Check out the story below and see for yourself.
AITA for not wanting to go to my brother’s wedding because my stepson isn’t invited?
“I (m28) have been with my fiancee (f30) for a year an a half. I have a stepson (4) that I adore and treat as my own.
My older brother’s wedding is soon. I was intending on going but after I found out that my stepson was not invited, we started having issues. My brother explained that it’s the nature of the wedding they chose which is child free but my fiancee was upset that this rule was forced on family as well.
She got into arguments with my brother and his fiancee and ended up deciding to not go to the wedding. As a result I called my brother and told I no longer want to come after what happened. He began arguing saying my fiancee is the one being unreasonable and now has “convinced” me to miss his wedding. I told him that this is just me supporting my family after the way he and his fiancee treated them.
His fiancee said they don’t owe us anything and that this is a wedding rule that applied to everyone. I said “fine then I’m not coming”. My brother is p**sed my parents are calling me unreasonable for being willing to miss my only sibling’s wedding and basically let a woman I’ve only known for a year an half drive a wedge between us.
They said if I go through with this then I might lose my brother, who’s my support and comfort forever, and so much damage and hurt will come out of this.
I stopped responding to them but members of extended family are saying that me and my fiancee are creating the problem trying to control my brother’s wedding.”
Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader said he’s an a**hole and that they hope his brother remembers this…
Another individual agreed and said it loud and clear: this was a child-free wedding.
And this individual made a good point: this isn’t technically his stepson yet.
