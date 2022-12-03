Man Claims He Gets His News From TikTok on a Jury Duty Survey in Order to Get Out of Having to Do It
If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of jury duty, here’s some new information that you might want to keep in your back pocket.
A man posted a video claiming that he said he gets his news from TikTok in order to get out of jury duty.
The man shared a follow-up video where he said he’d gladly sit on a jury to help someone get off of a marijuana possession charge or a case involving police brutality, but he can’t afford to miss work and paychecks.
Folks who saw his videos shared their thoughts about how to get out of jury duty.
One said,
“You just gotta pick an extreme bias and stick with it and they’ll be like, ‘yea no thanks.'”.
Another added,
“I had jury duty last year, they didn’t pick me because I was a student and work a 3 am Mon-Fri work shift.”
And one viewer commented,
“I got scheduled for jury duty as a 19 year old. I got out of it by saying I don’t have a ride.”
I guess you gotta do what you gotta do if you want to stay out of the courtroom!