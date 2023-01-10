10 Liquid Items That Can Be Over 3.4 Ounces and Still Go In Your Carry-On Bag
If you’ve been to an airport lately, you know that things don’t exactly run smoothly all the time.
Actually, most of the time there are a lot of hiccups and issues that slow down every part of the process.
And that’s why it’s important to have all your ducks in a row so you can make your travel day as painless as possible.
Here are 10 liquid items you can still put in your carry-on bag that can exceed 3.4 ounces that you might not know about.
1. Breast milk, baby food, and formula.
To all the parents out there, listen up!
Because a lot of moms and dads don’t realize that breast milk, baby food, and formula are exempt from TSA liquid limit rules and are allowed in your carry-on bag NO MATTER WHAT SIZE THEY ARE.
Here’s a list of the rules in case you want to print them off and have them on you when you go to the airport.
2. Prescription medications.
As long as pills and solid medications are screened, there’s no limit to how many you can have in your carry-on.
For liquid prescriptions, you’ll need to alert the TSA agent so they can screen your medicine, but you are still allowed to have more than 3.4 ounces in your carry-on.
3. Ice packs.
A lot of folks don’t know about this, but you are allowed to have a “reasonable quantity” of ice packs in your carry-on bag to keep things like medication and formula cold.
One thing to keep in mind: the ice packs need to be frozen when your bag goes through security or they will be subject to the 3.4 ounces rule.
4. Gel-filled bras.
Ladies, you know you need to wear gel-filled bras sometimes…and some women like to wear them ALL THE TIME.
And you’re allowed to wear them on planes.
Give your TSA agent a heads-up about your gel-filled bra in case they want to do extra screening on you.
5. Cough syrup.
You can take non-prescription cough syrup with you in your carry-on but, again, give the TSA agents at the security checkpoint a heads-up so they can examine the bottle if they feel like they need to.
6. Bottled water.
Okay, you need to read the fine print on this one.
Adults are not allowed to bring bottles of water through security, but passengers can bring one bottle of water each for their babies and toddlers in a carry-on bag.
Like other things mentioned on this list, let the TSA agent know you have them and who they are for in case they want to screen them.
Good to know!
7. Live fish that are in the water.
Well, I can’t say I’ve ever seen live fish at an airport before, but you know it probably happens from time to time.
If you’re flying with a little buddy, they need to be in a clear plastic container and you can carry them onto the plane.
Check with your airline before you fly, because some companies have varying rules.
8. Saline solution.
You gotta take care of those eyes, right?
Darn right!
So, yes, you are allowed to bring saline solution for your contact lenses in your carry-on bag even if it’s over 3.4 ounces.
I’m starting to sound like a broken record here, but let the TSA folks know when you’re making your way through security.
9. Hand sanitizer.
This rule changed during the Covid pandemic and I think we can all agree it’s a good thing.
You can now have hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces in your carry-on bag.
Score!
10. Gel- and liquid-filled teethers.
And finally, we all know how fussy and upset babies can be on planes, so THANK GOD the TSA allows any and all gel- and liquid-filled teethers, regardless of size, to be carried on to flights.
Can we get a round of applause for this one?