18 Things That Are Just So Generation X
Generation X is mostly thought of as the forgotten generation. They’re quiet, they don’t much care about anything, and they don’t hate Boomers or Millennials or anyone, really.
What do they do? These 18 people have some thoughts on what makes someone “totally Gen X.”
18. Being forgotten.
My sister watched a video that was supposed to be about every generation from the greatest generation through gen z, and they left out gen x.
Just skipped right over that time period.
17. No one ever paid them.
Columbia house collect notices.
16. Free range childhoods.
Hair crimper, riding bikes with no helmets, buying smokes for my dad at the shop. Putting baby oil on and sunbaking (cause we were literally baking ourselves haha) doing whatever I wanted for one to two hours after school by myself cause parents were still working.
Being allowed to roam the streets until almost dark. I forgot to add getting your hair permed curly
15. Whatever.
I’m 46 and will take my jaded apathy to the grave thank you very much. Now everybody leave alone cause everything sucks.
14. Who was leaving it there?
Found porn in the woods while BMXing.
All of my guy friends have confirmed this, each of them, creek porn, field porn, woods porn, ditch porn. The greenish areas through the city were just wonders of discovery for middle schoolers of the mid to late 80s.
13. You had to be quick.
I’m just on that border between Gen X and the oldest Millennials but my sister is 8 years older than me.
We would call the local rock station to request a song then sit there with a tape at the ready to hit record as soon as they played our song.
Repeat that about 10x and you’ve got a nice mixtape.
12. Gone but not forgotten.
Swatch Watches.
11. Those were some good days.
Video arcade. Before Gen-X, graphics weren’t good enough, and after Gen-X, you’d play the games on your own home console.
No other generation claimed them like we did.
10. This made me laugh.
Parachute pants..the noise was deafening in the halls between classes!!
9. The days before Caller ID.
Crank calls.
8. The Ramones were gold.
Mixtapes. Actual cassette tapes recorded on a boom box from songs on the radio. Bonus for Ramones tunes as part of the mix
7. Your heart just starts pounding!
Always having a pencil in the car for the cassettes.
That absolute panic when you hear your stereo about to eat your favorite cassette!
6. I still remember a few.
Remembering phone numbers.
5. Some great soundtracks.
Reality Bites and Singles. Record stores.
4. A classic.
Grunge music.
Working with a handful of Gen-Xers and the only music they can consistently agree on is the Pearl Jam station.
3. Like door mice.
Pong, space invaders, being the last generation to have to walk across the room to change the tv channel, being able to fix the tv by pounding on it the right way, getting the brown box for the tv and there only being 3 stations.
Also being totally forgotten about by the other two generations. Like door mice.
2. Go ahead and sing along.
I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie
To the hip hip hop-a you don’t stop the rock
It to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat
1. So random.
Garbage Pail Kids
As a very late Gen Xer, I might resemble some of these remarks.
Not that I care what you think.
