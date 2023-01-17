It Turns Out We’ve Been Playing UNO Wrong This Whole Time
On the surface, UNO seems like a pretty simple game, right? You match the numbers and/or colors, you take turns, whoever goes out first wins – I mean, even my 4yo can play.
It turns out that it’s not as simple as we all thought, though, because according to the official rules you’ve been doing it wrong.
At least, some of you have when you try to stack your “draw” cards in order to pass the extra cards onto someone else.
If there’s one rule that’s been contested over time it’s this one – if one player lays down a “Draw 4” or “Draw 2” card, can you play one of your own to match, thereby passing all of the draw cards to the next player?
Well, UNO has clarified the Draw 4 rules, and some people aren’t going to be too happy about it.
If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h
— UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019
Because no, you’re not allowed to stack the “draw” cards.
If the player in front of you plays a “Draw 4,” for example, you must draw four cards and lose your turn.
The next player, however, can stack a matching “Draw” card or just continue with the current color.
That's not what was supposed to happen. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/9gbh6fE1Wi
— UNO (@realUNOgame) November 14, 2022
I hope we’ve all learned an important lesson today – which is that, if you’re in a house full of sticklers and also those who play fast and loose, the best thing to do is read the rules closely from the get-go!
