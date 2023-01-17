Jan 17, 2023

It Turns Out We’ve Been Playing UNO Wrong This Whole Time

On the surface, UNO seems like a pretty simple game, right? You match the numbers and/or colors, you take turns, whoever goes out first wins – I mean, even my 4yo can play.

It turns out that it’s not as simple as we all thought, though, because according to the official rules you’ve been doing it wrong.

At least, some of you have when you try to stack your “draw” cards in order to pass the extra cards onto someone else.

If there’s one rule that’s been contested over time it’s this one – if one player lays down a “Draw 4” or “Draw 2” card, can you play one of your own to match, thereby passing all of the draw cards to the next player?

Well, UNO has clarified the Draw 4 rules, and some people aren’t going to be too happy about it.

Because no, you’re not allowed to stack the “draw” cards.

If the player in front of you plays a “Draw 4,” for example, you must draw four cards and lose your turn.

The next player, however, can stack a matching “Draw” card or just continue with the current color.

I hope we’ve all learned an important lesson today – which is that, if you’re in a house full of sticklers and also those who play fast and loose, the best thing to do is read the rules closely from the get-go!

