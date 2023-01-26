Smart Farms Are The Wave Of The Future And Cows Will Soon Be Wearing Smartwatches
If it seems like everything in the world is going digital these days – the more technology the better, and not even farmers are immune.
I mean, they might be the last holdouts, but as the older generation is giving way to the younger ones, technology is making its way into the stables and fields.
And yes, according to a team of scientists from China, strapping smartwatches to cows is the way to go.
Researchers from Southwest Jiaotong University proposed the idea of fitting cattle with devices that are powered by their own steps, stating they could use them to gather data on health, reproductivity, location, and environmental conditions.
They believe doing so could also help improve food safety and make the supply chain more efficient, according to a statement.
“On a ranch, monitoring environmental and health information of cattle can help prevent diseases and improve the efficiency of pasture breeding and management. This information can include oxygen concentration, air temperature and humidity, amount of exercise, reproductive cycles, disease, and milk production.”
They made the sensor self-powering by using a motion enhancement mechanism that uses magnets and a pendulum to amplify the movements of the cattle. Then they store the energy in a small lithium battery that fuels the device 24/7.
“Kinetic energy is everywhere in the environment – leaves swaying in the wind, the movement of people and animals, the undulation of waves, the rotation of the earth – these phenomenon all contain a lot of kinetic energy. We shouldn’t let this energy go to waste.”
Haha, I think training today has gone a bit far. Reminds me of the story about cows being fitted with virtual reality headsets. Apparently by showing the cows a sunny pasture in virtual reality, they produce more milk. pic.twitter.com/euSTWEbosU
— Jesse Huber (@plebfootball) January 8, 2023
Smartwatches aren’t the only way cows and farmers are entering the metaverse, though – in Russia and Turkey, they get to wear VR (virtual reality) headsets so that no matter where they’re cooped up, all they see are green fields for days.
Studies are being conducted to find out whether or not happy cows really produce more and better milk.
