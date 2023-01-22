The Chipotle Hack That Gets You Two Meals For The Price Of One
Chipotle is one of those places that I feel like is almost universally liked. Their food is reasonably healthy, it’s not too expensive, they’re conveniently located and, let’s be honest, their guac is some of the best we’ve ever had.
So it’s no surprise that a hack that lets you get two burritos for the price of one would be pretty interesting to many folks.
It comes courtesy of Nicole Anderson (@nicolee.andersonn) and has racked up over 4 million views.
@nicolee.andersonn
#chipotle #chipotlebowl #chipotleburrito #fyp #asmr #chewingasmr #eatingasmr #eatingsounds #eatingmukbang @chipotle
“If you go to Chipotle and get a bowl with extra everything except the meat, you can ask for a tortilla on the side and you’ll basically get two meals.”
There were lots of people in the comments raring to give it a try – like this person, who couldn’t believe they’d never thought of it.
“Thank you, sounds so basic knowledge but I never thought of it lol.”
And this commenter, who heaped on the praise.
“Omg you have created something so amazing.”
Others were less thrilled, like this person, who blames these viral “hacks” for prices going up.
“Not a ‘hack’ you can get side tortillas for 25 cents. Used to be free but stupid stuff like this ruined it.”
And this employee, who got fed up with the nonsense.
“Literally quit my job cause y’all won’t stop with these hacks and new meals which makes us have the absolute worst shifts known to mankind.”
I’m not sure this is news to most people – they give you tons of food in the bowls and it’s definitely enough for two meals.
I say go forth and take advantage while they still let you!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · chipotle, chipotle hacks, food hacks, how to get two chipotle meals for the price of one, top