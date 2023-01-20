What Disgusts You Most About Today’s Society? Here’s What People Had to Say.
Well, this will certainly be interesting!
Because we all know that people like to complain about how terrible they think today’s society is…
Well, today is your lucky day if you fall in line with those folks, because AskReddit users were nice enough to talk about what they’re disgusted with right now.
Check out what they had to say!
1. Just enjoy it!
“The fact that no one is allowed to enjoy anything.
Whenever anyone shares something that brought them joy, like a movie or a book or something, rabid fans come after them for “not being a real fan” or harass them with their own criticism about the thing. Let people enjoy things!!!! As long as it’s not hurting anyone, who cares!!???
We’re all just miserable little insects on this stupid space rock that will have only existed for a second in the grand scheme of space time, let people have their moment of joy!”
2. Get over it.
“The equating of being offended to being victimized. Just because you don’t like what someone has to say, doesn’t mean they’re attacking you.
It cheapens the experiences of ACTUAL victims and makes the persecution of sh**ty people so much harder.”
3. Enough!
“The lack of privacy. Phones in people’s faces all the time.
Every single thing a person does is public.”
4. It’s true.
“The apathy.
We let people get away will all kinds of atrocities because they are famous or have money.”
5. Maddening.
“The ideal of giving everyone a voice and sharing information was that the cream would rise to the top. The good ideas would be pushed and heard, the bad ideas would get quashed.
Instead what we have is a system that allows people to gravitate towards other people that are like minded. No one does “research” on the internet to learn something, they do it to find more stuff to support their views.”
6. Do some research.
“Believing everything you hear.
My mom believed they were really putting litter boxes in classrooms, because a friend told her.
These people aren’t necessarily stupid, they’re just more trusting of what they read and hear from their peers and life outside their small circles is projected as being crazy.”
7. Learn from it.
“Nothing can ever be your fault, it always needs to be someone else’s.
We all make mistakes, just own up to them and learn.”
8. Power hungry.
“The people with all the money and power seem to be total a**holes and have no interest in making ‘the world’ a better, safer place.”
9. Internet culture.
“Rampant narcaccistic and sociopathic behaivor most people exhibit as a result of internet culture.
Social media has basically fostered a “look at me” mentality and amplified it to 12 billions times over.”
10. Utter disregard.
“The utter disregard for anyone or anything other than one’s self.
Driving like morons, putting everyone on the road’s life in danger in exchange for arriving 30 seconds faster.
Talking with your phone on speaker or blaring music in public places. Nobody cares about anyone else anymore and they use every tiny micro difference to excuse it.
People have become incredibly rude to each other.”
11. How is that radical?
“How wanting everyone to have enough money to have decent housing and enough to feed their families is somehow a radical idea for 99% of the people running the world’s systems.”
12. We’re all individuals.
“That everyone has to be separated and put into categories and groups.
Everyone on this planet is a human capable of thinking for themselves and understanding each other if they choose to.
It’s about time we start thinking of ourselves as the human race and be more aware of how our culture makes us act and what values it makes us take on.”