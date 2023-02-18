Here’s What Really Happens When You Browse Incognito

Incognito mode can prevent local users from seeing your search history, though, and sometimes it will let you dodge annoying paywalls. It should also allow you to avoid more of those annoying algorithms that track your usage and then pop up site and marketing suggestions based on where you’ve been.
If you lend your laptop to a friend, they could use incognito mode to log into their social media accounts without having to log out of yours first.
People who are truly in need of online anonymity will need to do more than switch to private mode, says Schoen.
“The most accessible options are virtual private networks (VPNs) and Tor, which which route your communications through intermediaries in ways that decrease what your iSP knows about what you’re doing online, and also decrease what websites you visit know about where you’re connecting from.”
He says even those are hit and miss, though.
“Both of these solutions also suffer from many myths and misconceptions. Although the technical details of who can see what are different from the private browsing mode situation, those details still exist and users should become familiar with them before relying on these privacy technologies for anonymity.”
I think the bottom line is that you should never feel comfortable that no one will be able to see what you’ve been browsing online, no matter the precautions you take.
Definitely seems like one of those “better safe than sorry” things, right?