Is He Wrong for Not Making His Kids Be Quiet When His Wife Has a Headache? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Here’s a rule to live by: if someone says they have a headache and they feel like s**t, you leave them alone and be as quiet as possible.
But it sounds like this situation is pretty ugly, huh?
Is this guy acting like an a**hole to his wife?
Read his story below and let us know.
AITA for not making my children be quiet while my wife had a headache?
“Been with my wife for 2 years; I have two children from a previous relationship who are 5 and 8.
Currently 7 months pregnant, been married and living together for 5 months…it’s been an adaption for everyone, mostly the children.
During our relationship even before living together I knew my wife got the occasional headache, she takes pain k**lers but says they don’t help so she’ll usually spend the day in our bedroom and sleep.
Kids are at home and wife has a headache, I’m working from home.
Kids are doing what they normally do, playing.
Wife texts me asking to keep them from making so much noise, I was in a meeting when she texted so I didn’t actually look at it till an hour later.
She’s upset but the way I see it is it’s the children’s home? They’re playing, what am I meant to say “my wife has a headache go read a book?” I don’t think I’m TA, wife does. Figured I’d ask here.
AITA?”
