Is She Wrong for Not Going to Thanksgiving Because She Knows She’ll Be the Babysitter? Here’s What People Said.
Getting stuck being the babysitter for OTHER PEOPLE’S kids is the worst…
Especially when you weren’t planning on it!
In other words, when parents pawn their kids off on you at social gatherings, it’s not a whole lot of fun.
So is this young woman wrong for not going to Thanksgiving because she knows this is going to happen to her?
Read her story and see what you think.
AITA for not going to Thanksgivings because I know I’ll be stuck being the babysitter?
“I’m the youngest cousin in the family by a lot ( I was a surprise/mistake) All of my older cousins have kids.
Every Thanksgiving we go to my aunts house my cousins put their kids in the playroom and start drinking and I get stuck watching the kids all day. Anytime one cries or has to go for the bathroom or any of them fight I get stuck dealing with it. They also sit my at the kids table.
I complain to my mom every year and she just tells me it’s not like that and is it a big deal to give the parents the day off. I don’t look forward to thanksgiving anymore because it happens every year.
My boyfriend inviting me to his family thanksgiving this year and I decided to go. I told my mom and she is flipping out telling me it will break her heart to not have me there for thanksgiving and everyone will miss me. I just want to enjoy thanksgiving this year.”
Now let’s see what Reddit users said.
One person argued that she’s NTA and that her mom had years to listen to her.
Another individual said she’s NTA and her mom won’t look like a hero anymore.
And this Reddit user said these people probably don’t even realize how much she helps them out.
