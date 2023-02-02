Is She Wrong for Walking Out of Her Husband’s Birthday Party? Here’s What People Said.
It’s never a good idea to laugh in someone’s face…
In fact, sometimes it’s a TERRIBLE idea.
But let’s get all the details before we decide who’s at fault here, okay?
Check out this story and we hope to hear from you in the comments.
AITA for walking out of my husband’s birthday party after he started laughing at me?
“I f32 just completed my treatment for a medical issue that affected my body. I had gained weight due to this medical condition and also medication and none of my old clothes were fitting anymore.
I bought new fitting clothes but for my husband’s birthday party, he asked me to wear one of my old dresses that was one of his favorites. To appease him I said yes although I didn’t feel comfortable wearing it especially after the weight gain.
He was at the restaurant with his family and friends when I arrived with my sister. As soon as he saw me walking in, he busted out laughing….he pointed at the dress and was going hysterical saying “oh my God” I felt so incredibly mad. Especially when the others started laughing as well.
One of his friends started whistling in a mocking tone. I turned around instantly and walked out and my sister followed me. I went home and cried a little but he kept calling non stop.
He came home and started talking about how oversensitive I was and that “it was just a natural reaction” he had upon seeing me in this dress again after all this time. He said I overreacted and made a scene over nothing. He also said I ruined his birthday and urged me to get therapy for this oversensitivity that I’m inflicting upon him.
AITA? Did I overreact? He’s so upset he refused to even receive the gift.”
