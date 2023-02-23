What Is Considered A Single Serving Of Ice Cream? Maybe Don’t Ask A Pregnant Lady With Access To Ben & Jerry’s.
If you give someone a pint of ice cream (particularly if it’s a pint of Ben & Jerry’s), do you expect them to share?
I mean…I definitely don’t share my pints of Ben & Jerry’s, and having one disappear has been a point of contention in my marriage on more than one occasion.
Before OP went to stay with her in-laws they asked about her cravings, since she’s pregnant. She told them chocolate fudge brownie (excellent choice) and arrived to find they had stocked up.
I’m currently staying with my in-laws. Before we came to visit my mother-in-law asked me what pregnancy cravings I was having because she wanted to make sure they had them for me.
I mostly crave chocolate fudge brownie ice cream and they bought a lot of it for me.
Then, when their goddaughter was visiting, OP found herself busted and confronted while eating straight out of the tub.
I was eating it directly out of the tub since it never lasts more than two days max and nobody else was eating it as far as I was aware.
My mother-in-law’s goddaughter has been here for a few days now too and she saw me eating the ice cream from the tub and told me I was being gross because somebody else could’ve wanted some and I should use a bowl instead of just eating it directly from the tub.
She says she wasn’t aware anyone else was eating the ice cream, and the goddaughter was mean enough to trigger the pregnancy hormones and make OP cry.
I told her I was going to eat it all anyway and she accused me of being greedy. I started crying because we kept arguing over it and she was making me feel awful.
Now everyone is super upset about ice cream (fair) and OP is wondering whether her actions were really that far afield in the first place.
My husband saw me crying and was furious with her.
My mother-in-law has been trying to smooth things over between everybody but my husband is still angry at her and she’s still angry at me because she thinks I cried on purpose to make him angry at her.
AITA?
Is Reddit prepared to convict on the shared food double-dipping, or do they believe a pint of ice cream belongs to the first person to claim it?
Let’s find out!
The top comment harangues OP for apparently expecting to not have to act like an adult just because she’s pregnant.
But this person says no, they bought the ice cream for her and until the goddaughter arrived, she knew that no one else would want it.
It’s not weird to eat out of a pint carton. Says this person.
The tub is the bowl.
While this comment says that while everyone might suck, at least a little bit, everyone is making a big ol’ deal out of a pint of ice cream.
I get being upset that you don’t get any ice cream, but that chocolate fudge brownie belonged to that pregnant lady.
Anyone who has been in her shoes is not going to blame her for eating it the way she pleased.
