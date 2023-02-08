What Profession Do You Have No Respect For? Here’s What People Said.
Is there a profession out there that you really just can’t respect, no matter what?
I think we all have a couple of jobs in mind that we have no respect for…but would you admit them out in the open?
Well, these AskReddit users did, so let’s see what they had to say.
1. The worst.
“Gossip TV show hosts.
TMZ is the absolute worst.”
2. Awful people.
“Online event ticket buyers.
People who try to predict the demand for an event (concert, sports, etc) and bulk buy tickets to re-sell at higher prices.
There’s a whole industry with companies built entirely with employees who are bidding and selling full time.”
3. Terrible.
“Unethical animal breeders, e.g. puppy farmers.
Animals are literally bred to suffer and live horrendous lives because of them. Mothers are forced to breed at unsustainable rates and are often left malnourished and gravely ill.
Their puppies develop serious illnesses very early in life and many of them d** within weeks of their adoption. It benefits nobody but the cruel, irresponsible breeders.
Always check the background of your breeder before buying your new pet. Don’t buy puppies on Gumtree.”
4. Sad.
“Anyone in the elder care business. I’m not talking nurses or doctors. I mean the people who run the places.
My dad has just been put in one. The amount they charge to just be in there is outrageous. Are they spending it on quality food, equipment, medication, or to actually pay their staff to give a fuck? No they aren’t.
They want you to have 250,000 in the bank just to get in and about 8 to 10 grand a month to stay?! How is this legal? No appreciation for anyone that takes advantage of anyone in that respect.”
5. Big business.
“The entire funeral business.
They take advantage of people who are grieving. My grandpa passed away and my grandma wanted to get a headstone that had both their names, so when the time comes they will be next to each other.
The cheapest one was 3500 and my grandma will be making payments until the day she d**s.”
6. How do you do it?
“Anyone in health insurance that denies patients access to seek care or receive treatment.
How can you tell a doctor “no this person does not need life saving medication/tests” ????”
7. Don’t give them a dime.
“Televangelist priests who have hundreds of millions, don’t pay taxes, and tell people they don’t love God if they don’t keep donating.
Preach. Have a TV church. But don’t scam people out of millions a month! There was one guy, Jesse Duplantist, who told his followers that God wanted him to have a new jet, and they needed to give him $54M to buy it because his current jet was outdated.
Kenneth Copeland defended his jet, saying that he couldn’t be expected to get on a crappy plane full of dope heads and demons. Excuse me? You mean the people who you’re supposed to serve who send you money?”
8. All a lie.
“Those recruitment people for fake talent agencies.
They do these whole presentations (often in person!) to get new actors and models to sign up at the end with an initiation fee sometimes in the thousands. A lot of the people being scammed don’t know the company is a scam until afterwards when they look them up on Yelp or the BBB.
The recruiter usually seems legit. I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing that’s how they make the entirety of their income.”
9. Rude.
“Some local influencer took a video of me walking my dog yesterday by the beach and posted it on her Instagram.
I looked through the hundreds of comments last night when someone sent me the thing. Many of the comments are vulgar.
I think it’s a d**k move to film someone without their consent for clout.”
10. Creepy stuff.
“Child beauty pageant organizers, judges, and anyone else who profits from this grotesque practice.
It’s a felony in France to even plan one.”
11. Not cool at all.
“Tow truck drivers are actual parasites.
Tow trucks should be for broken down vehicles, vehicle deliveries, and abandoned vehicles.”
12. Predators.
“Payday loan sharks.
I acknowledge there is a need for short term, high risk lending, it’s the predatory practices that force people into a debt trap that I have an issue with.”