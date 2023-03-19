A Robot Server at Denny’s Scooted Away With Customers’ Food
The robots are taking over!
Well, maybe not quite yet, but it sure looks like we’re getting closer…
And here’s some more proof for you!
In 2021, Denny’s announced they were partnering with Bear Robotics to employ robot servers at their restaurants…so what could possibly go wrong?!?!
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed a robot at a Denny’s location scurrying away with food before customers had a chance to grab it.
Take a look!
@caitlyn5kids
And folks on TikTok shared their thoughts, as they like to do…
One person said,
“Still better service than I’ve ever received at Denny’s.”
Another added,
“I was exactly like this when I waitressed the overnight shift at Denny’s.”
One TikTokker commended the robot’s service and said,
“Sunny ain’t got no time for slow pokes, she got orders to get out.”
This person seemed pretty into the idea:
“I kinda love this! I don’t want to associate with anyone at this point.”
But others weren’t too thrilled…
One TikTokker commented,
“If I’m getting served by a robot then I’m not going to Dennys anymore.”
And another said,
“Our waitress was almost crying when they were testing these. She’s worked there for 20 years without having to worry about job security till now.”
One person added,
“I really miss the interactions with people! A lot of people are going to be out of work.”
I guess it’s only a matter of time before this becomes more commonplace…