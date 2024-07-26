Mean Girls In School Spread A Malicious Rumor About Him, So He Prepared A Revenge That Made Their Phone Numbers Unusable

Some people think they can get away with anything.

But with a brilliant idea and an internet connection, bullies and jerks can experience revenge that will haunt them for a long time.

In this story, OP found a way to get back to these mean girls who spread rumors about him.

Read the story below and find out what they did.

Getting revenge on people who spread rumors about me A year ago in school, I mostly kept to myself and hung out with my small circle of friends. Life was simple, until a few girls decided to turn my world upside down. Out of nowhere, they started spreading a rumor that I had been taking pictures of their butts without their consent. It was utterly false, and came out of nowhere, but it spread like wildfire. I did have a photography camera, but I definitely did not take pictures of them without their permission.

It suddenly became a nightmare for OP.

The worst part was how quickly everyone believed them. Over a few days, I became the school pariah. People would whisper behind my back, glare at me in the hallways, and even teachers started looking at me differently. I had to constantly defend myself against something I never did, and it felt like my word meant nothing against theirs. The principal even had to check my camera and my phone camera, but found nothing, yet people still falsely accuse me of this. That year was hell for me.

He wanted to take revenge.

Fast forward to this year, and I was still feeling the sting of those accusations. Even though I managed to avoid any serious consequences, the social damage was done. But then, I got a little piece of information that would set the stage for my revenge: their phone numbers.

Now, here’s the lightbulb moment…

One night, I was talking with my friends, and in a fit of frustration, I mentioned how I still hadn’t gotten over what they did to me. One of my friends, who was good with tech and a bit of a prankster, casually suggested signing them up for spam as a way to get back. It was like a lightbulb went off in my head. So, over the next hour, I meticulously signed them up for every possible mailing list and website I could find.

He didn’t skip anything…

Political campaigns? Check. Scientology? Check. Health and life insurance quotes? Double check. Solar panel installations, military recruitment for the Army, Marines, and Navy? Check, check, and check. My dad’s friend signed up for a political website a few years ago, and he still getting calls every single day from Washington DC, so I can’t imagine how many phone calls they would get. I also heard health insurance websites call you 30-70 times a day.

Even putting up a Craigslist ad!

There are also many different people calling, so it would be impossible to block all of them. They’re especially going to get a lot of calls from the political campaigns since it is election year. But the crowning jewel? I put up a Craigslist ad using their phone numbers, saying they were looking for some “midnight companionship” and to call after 12 AM.

OP heard about the results.

The thought of them being bombarded with calls and texts in the middle of the night brought a wicked grin to my face. It didn’t take long for the results to start showing. I overheard that they were spammed non-stop with calls and messages from various places, and how their phones were blowing up at all hours.

They didn’t find out who was to blame.

Of course, they had no idea who did it. They might have to get a new phone number. I never told anyone it was me. Watching them scramble to control the chaos was enough. I don’t feel bad for it. Pretty petty revenge, I know.

The mailing list is a foolproof, no-fail revenge!

