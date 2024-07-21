His Wife’s Family Is Going On A Family Vacation, But He’s Opposed To The Payment Arrangement Being Divided Between The Adults

Family vacations are supposed to be fun and not stressful.

But this OP seems to be getting stressed about the payment arrangements the other families had agreed on.

He says the way they arranged it was unfair and they don’t understand the math.

But is it really a big deal? Read and you tell us.

AITA for arguing with my wife’s family regarding an imminent family vacation and how to divide expenses? Pretty soon, we’ll go to a family vacation. There will be 6 families, ranging from 2 to 6 people. 20 people in total. We will do some activities.

Some families suggest a unique payment arrangement.

A couple of families insist that kids shouldn’t pay, and the total expenses should be divided between the adults.

This way, a couple with 4 kids will pay the same as a couple with 1 kid, or a single mom with 2 kids will pay half of what a couple with 1 kid will pay (both families have 3 people), and so on. It’s pretty obvious and definitely not fair.

OP tries to explain, but nobody agrees with him.

I’m the only one that is opposing and arguing/fighting just few days before we leave. The other families either don’t want to get into an argument or don’t understand the problem/math. I tried to explain that they are confusing kids not paying, because their parents pay for them, with kids being free, which is not the case.

He feels like a jerk for being the only one who opposes.

I tried to present the math, I tried to give them other examples. Nothing worked. I feel like I’m in an episode of the twilight zone. The 2 families that insist will benefit the most from this, but I don’t want to think that they are dishonest. I really think that they don’t understand. Am I the jerk? Also, how do I make them understand?

Come on, dude. The important thing is everyone’s going to enjoy the vacation!

