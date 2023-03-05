Mar 5, 2023

Mother Alleges That Alaskan Airlines Lost Her Son While He Was Flying Alone

It’s a fairly common thing for people to send their children on flights unaccompanied. I mean, if they walk them to the gate and someone else is there to greet them, I think the idea is they can’t get up to much trouble in the air.

That all depends, of course, on the airline being able to keep track of said minor while their guardians aren’t able to be there.

This woman says that, for hours, Alaskan Airlines was unable to tell her exactly where her child was.

She says in her video that even though she paid extra to have them escort her son everywhere he went without her, and check on him during the flight, it ended up being a complete stranger that made sure he made it where he was going.

This commenter thought OP needed to ask for her money back at the very least.

While this person had personal experience with the airline that was sadly similar.

And this commenter agreed that their excuses were silly.

Y’all, I hope most airlines do better than this.

Otherwise I won’t be trusting them with my kiddos!

