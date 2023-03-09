Want The Most Caffeine from Your Coffee? Use This Brewing Technique
The human love affair with coffee knows no bounds. We are enamored by its flavors, aromas, harvesting, brewing, and of course, its caffeine boost. Thanks to a recent study, you may be surprised to learn that caffeine content varies wildly among coffee and how much it depends on brewing methods.
According to the FDA, an average 8-ounce cup of coffee contains 80 to 100mg of caffeine and the recommended daily intake for adults is 400mg. But how much caffeine is in your favorite brew and how much each person needs for that surge of energy is more complicated.
Enter Youtuber and 2007 Barista champion James Hoffmann. He runs Square Mile Coffee Roasters and is the author of The World Atlas of Coffee. Using a $2,500 caffeine analyzer, Hoffmann examined different types of coffees including espresso, instant, and brewed.
And the results were stimulating, to say the least.
The biggest factor that determines coffee’s caffeine content is how it is brewed. And the biggest kick comes from a pour over.
After Hoffmann tested 2-2.5 tablespoons of ground coffee and found it contained 100mg of caffeine when brewed as an espresso, but it jumped to 180 mg when brewed as a pour over.
Next time you turn to coffee to help kick start your day, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or final boost with dessert, you may want to rethink your order. Instead of doubling and tripling those espresso shots, ask your favorite barista (or try it at home) for a pour over.
