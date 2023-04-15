A Dog Known as “The Demon” Was Returned to Shelter After Two Weeks in a New Home
If you’re a dog lover, this story might tug at your heartstrings a little bit…
Or it might make you never want to adopt a dog EVER.
A dog named Ralphie who has been called “the demon” because of his unruly behavior is back in the dog house again after he was returned to the Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York after someone had him for only two weeks.
According to the shelter’s Instagram page, this is what happened with Ralphie’s last living situation: “There were some bad choices made by both, but they parted ways amicably. He took his CDs and she kept his sweatshirt. She now understands that Ralphie IS that good-looking bad boy your mama warned you about.”
Ralphie previously gained some notoriety earlier in the year when the shelter called him a “fire-breathing demon” and “a whole jerk- not even half.”
Read the whole description in the Facebook post below to get a good idea of what we’re dealing with here…
The folks at the shelter said on Instagram, “While it is unfortunate that he is back to square one, we’re committed to helping him.”
Poor Ralphie. Let’s hope that he finds his forever home soon.
Will someone take a chance on the “Demon Dog”?
Only time will tell…