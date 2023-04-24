A Former Walmart Employee Said That the Self-Checkout Cameras Are “10 Times Worse” Than the Others in the Store
Even though we know there are cameras pretty much everywhere these days, it can still be alarming to learn just how closely we’re being watched in some places.
And a former Walmart employee shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers about how the self-checkout cameras at Walmart stores are “10 times worse” than the regular ones in the store and that they’re even taking photos of customers as they check out.
Take a look at what she had to say…and try not to get too paranoid…
@ashthetruth21 #stitch with @righteousray2.0 @walmart building cases 500$ at a time. That’s is how people suddenly get notices they stole something and never talked to anyone #fyp #QuakerPregrain #walmart #peopleofwalmart #walmart2hrexpress #ealmartsucks #walmartfinds #walmartemployee #walmartmanagers ♬ original sound – AshtheTruth21
Folks let their voices be heard on TikTok.
One person said,
“And that’s why cash is king.”
And another added,
“One of the reasons why ‘they’ want to get rid of the cash system, they want complete control over us.”
Another TikTokker had a good question after seeing the video:
“So why the old lady at the front door checking my receipt then?”
Hmmmm…that is a good question…
Keep your eyes peeled, folks…because you’re being watched!