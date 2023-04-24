A Twisted Ankle on a Treadmill Led to Someone Losing Their Life To Flesh Eating Infection
This is one of those awful stories that remind us that life is precious and things can take a turn for the worse unexpectedly and in a heartbeat.
An 11-year-old boy from Winter Park, Florida named Jesse Brown passed away after developing a flesh-eating infection.
And the most terrifying part of the whole story is that the boy got the infection after simply twisting his ankle on a treadmill.
A few days after he twisted his ankle on the treadmill, Jesse’s mother noticed that his leg was covered in “splotchy, purply, red, almost like bruises.” He was taken to the hospital and it was determined that Jesse had developed a Group A Strep infection. The infection then became the flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis, which caused Jesse’s brain to swell.
Despite the best efforts of doctors, the young boy’s life could not be saved.
Jesse’s cousin Megan Brown said, “For this to k**l him in just a matter of days was crazy. If there was more awareness, maybe we could have caught it earlier when we noticed he had a fever.”
Jesse was remembered as a happy boy who rode dirt bikes and BMX bikes and was also a Muay Thai boxer.
Between 1,500 and 2,300 people pass away from Strep A diseases every year.
If you can help out the Brown family with Jesse’s medical bills and his memorial service, please visit the GoFundMe page that has been set up.
