A Woman Shared a Hack for Getting Two Meals Out of One for $5 Each at Chipotle
It’s important for all of us to try to get the most BANG for our BUCK right now…
Because the price of everything seems to have gone through the roof!
So you might want to pay close attention to a video that a TikTok user named Emily shared about how she and her husband each paid $5 for a meal at Chipotle that she says keeps them full for hours.
Check out her meal plan and see what you think.
@itsemilyfuller Pretty life changing #fyp #chipotlehack #chipotle #foodhack ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
Check out how folks responded on TikTok.
One viewer said,
“That works if they fill your bowl up that much. These days it’s tiny scoops of everything.”
Another person noticed they brought their own chicken to the restaurant to which Emily responded,
“Yeah we did that day! It makes it way more filling.”
One TikTokker commented,
“Good idea… but no to Chipotle ..I’ll do this at Freebird’s.”
And another person added,
“It’s a very good idea and saving money BUT I just could NEVER be able to do this with my husband we would be starving within an hour.”
If you’re a Chipotle fan, give this idea a shot!