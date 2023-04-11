An 8-Year-Old Boy Who Went Missing in Washington Was Found 8 Months Later in Missouri
It’s troubling to think about how many children go missing in the United States every single day…And it’s even more terrifying to think about how many of those missing children never come home again.
But this story has a happy ending!
An 8-year-old boy named Breadson John went missing from Vancouver, Washington on June 17, 2022. Concerned community members alerted the police, who performed a wellness check and discovered the boy was missing.
In January 2023, authorities learned that John had been taken to Jasper, Missouri, and the FBI released a missing person poster they hoped would help them locate the boy. On February 17, 2023, eight months after he disappeared, the FBI announced that they located the young boy in Missouri.
Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said, “Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”
John is now in the care of the Missouri Department of Social Services, and members of the Washington Child Protective Services department are en route to Missouri to take him back to his home state.
Take a look at the video below to see a news report about the case.
We’re glad that this story had a happy ending!