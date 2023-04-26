Customer Said That Someone Opened and Skinned All the Rotisserie Chickens at a Sam’s Club
Well, this is unusual…and it’s also pretty darn creepy!
Is there a Hannibal Lecter-like person on the loose at a Sam’s Club? Check out this story and see what you think…
A woman uploaded a video to TikTok where she showed viewers rotisserie chickens that had been opened up and skinned at a Sam’s Club store.
Creepy stuff!
Check out her video.
@putrid_poser 😭😭😭😭 y u do dis #samsclub #samsclubrotisserie #rotisseriechicken #samsrotisseriechicken #chickenskin #chicken ♬ original sound – bonbonn
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
A viewer commented,
“Now we are gonna have to call employees to unlock chickens.”
And one person jokingly said,
“It was me… I had a pregnancy craving.”
Another TikTokker added,
“I want them to rewind the cameras please I need to see it in action then I want the culprit to be interviewed.”
And one viewer took a stand and said that something like this would never happen at Costco.
Has the world gone mad? I think we all know the answer to that question…