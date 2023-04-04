Is She Selfish To Not Want To Cut Her Honeymoon Short Due To An Emergency At Home?
People spend their whole lives looking forward to their weddings – and then, when they realize how stressful it is planning a wedding, they start to look forward to the honeymoon afterward so they can relax
This couple had a big one planned that would last several months across more than a couple of countries.
My husband (m32) and I (f24) just got married a three weeks ago and we are currently celebrating our honeymoon. The plan was to travel for two months for different countries of Europe, Asia and Africa.
We currently are in Spain and we are supposed to take a plane to Morocco in two days. However my husband wants to cut the trip short and go back to our home now.
Then, her new husband got a phone call that his sister-in-law and niece had been in an accident. He wanted to go home to help support his brother.
The thing is his brother is in a horrible situation, his wife and daughter had a car crash and they’re on the hospital. The kid is fine but his wife has to be a little longer in the hospital, that’s all I know.
Which sounds nice, until OP tells you that one of the reasons she didn’t want to go is that his niece had already been released from the hospital, he refused to tell her the condition of the SIL, and that her in-laws are caring for the kids to help already.
I told my husband that I understand he wants to support his brother but that he’s not a doctor so he can’t do anything to help really. And his brother’s wife is fine, she probably only has a broken leg or something and that’s why she needs some more days in the hospital.
I told him to just call his brother and ask to talk with his wife so he can send her his best wishes and that’s all that he can do honestly. His parents and his in laws are helping with the kids so there’s really nothing they need help in.
I told him our honeymoon was important because it’s a time for ourselves to enjoy and spend together.
When she said she wanted to continue on the trip and just make regular phone calls back home, he called her selfish and kicked her out of their room.
She had to rent a second room because he wouldn’t let her back in, and when they did speak, he said he was going home and she could continue the trip without him.
He wasn’t having any of it, he called me selfish and then he kicked me out of our bedroom, I had to ask for a new one until he decided to let me in again.
He told me that he’s leaving tomorrow because he needs to be supportive of his brother and told me I can continue the trip by myself. But that’s not the point of s honeymoon at all, I told him so and he said that if he would’ve known how b**chy I was he would’ve never dated me.
Am I really wrong here?
Reddit is going to have some thoughts on this one, but buckle up, because they might not be what you think.
The top comment thought they were sure about what was going on here…
But they very quickly changed their tune.
And this person agrees the husband is the one being more than a bit immature.
More than one commenter thought the right judgement was ESH (everyone sucks here).
By the end, a lot of people seemed concerned about OP.
I hope they’ve either worked everything out, or that OP has finished the trip alone and had time to think.
I’m not sure which the better option, but I guess it’s not for me to decide!