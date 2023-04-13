Jack Nicholson’s Estranged Daughter Said He Has No Interest in a Relationship With Her
Jack Nicholson is a Hollywood legend and his reputation as a ladies’ man has been common knowledge for decades.
The movie star, who is now 85-years-old, also has six children.
The public doesn’t hear much about Nicholson’s kids, but 28-year-old actress Tessa Gourin has been speaking out about her estranged father and she claims that Nicholson wasn’t interested in a relationship with her.
She also said that her mother, Jennine Gourin, told her that she shouldn’t tell people she had a famous father. Gourin said, “I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie’s.”
Nicholson hasn’t acknowledged that Gourin is his daughter, but the young woman said that the famous actor did pay for her early education.
Gourin admitted that she has mixed emotions about who her father is and her chosen profession.
She said,
“It’s such a double-sided thing, because I can also understand the frustration of getting in the door, and then once you’re there it’s like, ‘Okay, now show us what you can do’. But as an actor, that’s the most exciting thing to me. It’s a driving force to want to prove yourself. This guilty thing over ultimately having a gift is something you should just work out yourself, and put into your work.”
Gourin also wanted to make it known that she respects her father’s work.
She said,
“I really want this to come across: If I were to discredit anything about his acting, then that wouldn’t make me an artist, because making art and being the world’s greatest dad are not the same thing.”
