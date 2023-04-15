Rebel Wilson Talked About Her Hilarious Reaction to Seeing the Final Cut of Her 2019 Movie “Cats”
Do you remember the 2019 film version of the Broadway hit Cats?
In case you don’t, let me fill you in: the film was a big flop and was universally panned by critics. The film had a $95 million budget and only grossed $6.6 million in its opening weekend.
This was kind of surprising, considering the film’s cast included Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan, and Rebel Wilson…and Wilson recently broke her silence about the film.
A Wall Street Journal review of the film said, “Artistically, it’s a hairball. There’s no story to speak of, Mr. Webber’s music is immediately forgettable and, like a cat standing at an open door, it takes forever to get where it’s going.”
Wilson said she wasn’t impressed at all when she saw the final version of Cats. Here’s a clip of Wilson talking about her first reaction to seeing the final cut of the film.
Actress @RebelWilson opens up about her initial reaction to the finished product of the 2019 film Cats. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/TqSU1RmeTn
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 3, 2023
And in case you need a refresher, here’s the trailer for the film version of Cats…watch at your own risk.