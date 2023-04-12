Woman Returns $15K to Heartbroken Newlyweds And Ends Up Getting A Gift From The Community

For more than a year, Dianne Gordon of Michigan walked almost three miles to and from her full-time job after her car couldn’t be repaired.

But something happened one day that changed her life.

Last January, Gordon was making the cold trek home from work when she stopped at a gas station to buy a snack. That’s when something strange caught her eye.

“I looked down on the ground and found a plastic bag with a large sum of money in it.”

Turns out the 65-year old grandmother of two was holding $14,780 cash.

When she realized what she had in her hands, she knew what she had to do.

“This doesn’t belong to me. I need to call a police officer.”

When the police arrived, they examined the bag and found cards congratulating a couple…on their wedding day.

The money was gifted to the bride and groom by their wedding guests earlier that very day. Apparently, the valuable bag was accidently dropped on the ground as the couple was gassing up the car.

Police were able to use the cards to track down the couple so they could return their wedding money.

White Lake Township Police Chief Dan Keller appreciated Gordon’s actions.

“She didn’t hesitate; she didn’t question it. This doesn’t happen very often, that someone finds a large sum of money and turns it in.”

Gordon didn’t believe she did anything special. She just returned something that didn’t belong to her.

Yet, Stacy Connell, whose husband was one of the officers who responded, thought what Gordon did was extraordinary. Connell set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising enough money that Gordon could buy a car. The fundraiser topped out at $82,674!

Gordon now drives a snazzy new green Jeep Compass she purchased with the raised money from the local Szott Auto Group, and she’s very thankful,

“I absolutely love it! It’s got a steering wheel warmer and a backup camera; all things I’ve never had before.”

Gordon has a nice warm car for work and she plans to give rides to her coworkers when they need them. Some people are true givers and Gordon is one of them.

Check out the video with the whole story!